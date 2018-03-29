Menu
White House Talks Up Infrastructure Plan

Infrastructure
In an effort to put his infrastructure plan front and center, President Trump was in Ohio on March 29, speaking to The International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 18. The plan, which was announced in February, includes using $200 billion in federal money to attract $1.5 trillion in investment from states, municipalities and private companies to rebuild the nation's roads, bridges and waterways.

On March 27 the White House released a statement saying that the government and many members of Congress believe that "now is the time to rebuild and invest in our Nation's infrastructure." This slideshow is based on the comments of government officials as well as those in Congress that was included in the government statement.  It is noteworthy that the statements of support are all from the same political party.

 

 

 

 

