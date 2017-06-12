Safety and Security at the Loading Dock: Know Your Risks and Take Control

Industrial facilities are inherently dangerous places, particularly around loading docks.

Accident statistics related to the two most ubiquitous pieces of equipment used in dock operations—forklifts and semi-trailers—bear this out. According to OSHA, more than 20 people are killed by semi-trucks at loading docks every year, and forklift-related fatalities occur every three days. Non-fatal forklift accidents are even more commonplace, with 94,750 reported cases per year.