Webinar: Optimizing Automated E-commerce and Omnichannel Fulfillment Centers to Overcome Labor Shortages

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT (GMT -4, New York)

Duration: 1 Hour

Event Type: Live Webinar

Cost: Free

Register Today!

Warehouse talent is getting harder to find—especially during the peak holiday season. While most e-commerce retailers are looking for ways to attract seasonal talent, many are now choosing to optimize fulfillment centers by using warehouse management software (WMS) instead. However, not all WMS solutions provide waveless picking optimization and labor performance tracking. Implementing the correct WMS solution can take optimization a step further and provide labor efficiency gains. Learn about challenges that accompany omnichannel retailers, and how one leading e-commerce retailer was able to retrofit an existing distribution center to overcome labor shortages.

Topics Include:

Automation Optimization Trends for E-commerce Retailers

Omnichannel Distribution Challenges

Waveless Order Optimization

Workforce Productivity Tracking and Efficiency Gains

Register Today!

<iframe src="http://pages.mhlnews.com/Schaefer-Fulfillment" frameborder="0"></iframe>

Speakers





Mark Dickinson, Head of IT Sales, SSI Schaefer

Mark Dickinson is a senior manager of software systems for SSI Schaefer Systems International, one of the leading materials handling and software development intralogistics companies worldwide. Mark’s team of supply chain professionals is tasked with specifying and implementing software solutions throughout North America. Additionally, Mark has responsibility for key accounts in the e-commerce and retail marketplace worldwide, including some of the largest retailers in the world.

Prior to joining SSI SCHAEFER, Mark spent eight years as a supply chain consultant designing and implementing fulfillment systems in the U.S. and China. He served as an applications engineer and project manager in the U.S. and tasked with implementing the integration division for the company’s satellite office in Shanghai, China.

Mark holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Central Florida and currently resides outside of Austin, Texas with his wife and two children.



R. Steve Walsh, Senior Vice President, Global Operations and Logistics, Jewelry Television

Steve Walsh joined Jewelry Television in March of 2008 and currently serves as Senior Vice President of Global Operations and Logistics. His areas of responsibility include: Fulfillment, shipping, receiving, quality assurance, returns processing, jewelry repair, asset recovery, tagging, facilities and loss prevention. Additionally, Mr. Walsh oversees the operational aspects of Jewelry Television’s Mumbai based quality assurance team. Mr. Walsh has over 34 years hands on Jewelry experience and came to JTV after a lengthy career with Zale Corporation, where he served in various capacities as Vice President. Mr. Walsh has a solid Manufacturing and Compliance background, has traveled extensively to India, Thailand and China over the last 18 years, and has a broad-based knowledge of the key Industry leading suppliers.