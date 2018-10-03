Menu
ASCM logo
Global Supply Chain

APICS Rebrands as the Association for Supply Chain Management

The Association for Supply Chain Management will offer the first comprehensive corporate designation that enables companies to assess their supply chains in key areas.

APICS, a 60-year-old organization that once focused on production and inventory control, has rebranded itself as the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), taking clear aim at such other supply chain organizations as CSCMP (whose roots date back to physical distribution management) and ISM (originally focused to serve purchasing agents).

With the continuing movement of the supply change as a force driving businesses success, the newly refocused organization wants to push the field even further forward.

“Something special is happening in supply chain,” explains APICS CEO Abe Eshkenazi. “We want to empower both the people who elevate supply chains and the companies who utilize them.” 

ASCM will continue to provide the APICS certifications and trainings in supply chain, logistics and production & inventory management.

In addition, ASCM will deliver new products and services, including:

-- learning and development through a powerful global network of alliances and thought leadership collaborations

-- the first comprehensive corporate designation that enables organizations to assess their supply chains in key areas for maximum sustainability, scalability and competitive advantage

-- the ASCM Supply Chain Learning Center with on-demand resources and education.

More information about ASCM will be rolled out over the coming months, with the full launch expected in early 2019.

TAGS: Labor Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Supplier Deliveries Slowing Says ISM
Supplier Deliveries Slowing in September says ISM
Oct 02, 2018
future supply chain
CSCMP Edge 2018: How to Build a Future Supply Chain
Oct 02, 2018
NAFTA countries shown on world map
US, Canada and Mexico Agree to NAFTA Replacement
Oct 01, 2018
How to Get Supply Chain Ready for Holidays
6 Ways to Get Supply Chains Ready for the Holidays
Sep 27, 2018