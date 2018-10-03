APICS Rebrands as the Association for Supply Chain Management

APICS, a 60-year-old organization that once focused on production and inventory control, has rebranded itself as the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), taking clear aim at such other supply chain organizations as CSCMP (whose roots date back to physical distribution management) and ISM (originally focused to serve purchasing agents).

With the continuing movement of the supply change as a force driving businesses success, the newly refocused organization wants to push the field even further forward.

“Something special is happening in supply chain,” explains APICS CEO Abe Eshkenazi. “We want to empower both the people who elevate supply chains and the companies who utilize them.”

ASCM will continue to provide the APICS certifications and trainings in supply chain, logistics and production & inventory management.

In addition, ASCM will deliver new products and services, including:

-- learning and development through a powerful global network of alliances and thought leadership collaborations

-- the first comprehensive corporate designation that enables organizations to assess their supply chains in key areas for maximum sustainability, scalability and competitive advantage

-- the ASCM Supply Chain Learning Center with on-demand resources and education.

More information about ASCM will be rolled out over the coming months, with the full launch expected in early 2019.