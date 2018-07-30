Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative Opens Public Consultation

The Consumer Goods Forum’s Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative (SSCI) has opened the global public consultation of its first set of benchmarking criteria and is inviting all stakeholders to participate in this public consultation ahead of the official launch later this year.

“This is an important milestone for the SSCI,” explained Chris Tyas, Global Head Supply Chain, Nestlé SA. “The initiative will provide buyers and suppliers with clear guidance on which third-party auditing and certification schemes cover key sustainability requirements and apply robust verification practices.”

The SSCI was created earlier this year by members of The Consumer Goods Forum to support the development of socially and environmentally responsible supply chains around the world. Under the leadership of a high-level Steering Committee, co-chaired by Ahold Delhaize and Nestlé, the CGF is currently building the SSCI into a robust program to benchmark and recognize sustainability standards. Through this initial social compliance scope, SSCI will streamline benchmarking processes across the CGF by replicating the successful approach of its Global Food Safety Initiative.

The call for input covers the benchmark for social compliance schemes that audit processing / manufacturing facilities in the food and non-food sector. The benchmark consists of two parts, the Social Criteria and the Scheme Management Criteria:

Social Criteria: Criteria that are typically found in codes of conduct (e.g. child labour, forced labour, working hours, discrimination, etc.). The criteria are based on international reference frameworks, notably ILO Conventions and Recommendations and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, as well as the CGF Priority Industry Principles.

Scheme Management Criteria: Criteria that ensure the robust performance of schemes and the effective implementation of the schemes’ procedures and policies (e.g. governance, standard-setting mechanism, relationship with audit firms, etc.). The criteria are mainly based on the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) Scheme Management Criteria and the Global Sustainable Seafood Initiative (GSSI) Governance and Operational Management criteria.

"As we look to replicate the success of the CGF’s Global Food Safety Initiative, today marks an essential stage in the development of harmonized sustainability standards globally,” said Hugo Byrnes, vice president Product Integrity, Ahold Delhaize, and Co-Chair of SSCI Steering Committee. “It is important for our sustainability partners and stakeholders to take advantage of this opportunity to have their say and help shape the future of sustainability benchmarking in our industry."