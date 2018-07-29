Top 10 Brands Millennials, Gen Z Trust

What makes a brand trustworthy to Millennials and Gen Z?

A study by Wharton Business School found that this group is mainly interested in supporting brands that are ethical, caring and strive to do the right thing. The brands that base their corporate missions on these kind and charitable qualities are much more able to earn the trust of this important young demographic.

Ybrands surveyed 80,000 young consumers (ages 13-36) annually about their perceptions of 230+ brands across five verticals: fashion/apparel, CPG food/beverage, health and beauty, QSR/casual dining and media/tech/ entertainment. And here are the top 10 brands of these two groups combined.