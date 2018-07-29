Menu
Global Supply Chain

Top 10 Brands Millennials, Gen Z Trust

Nike
Start Slideshow

What makes a brand trustworthy to Millennials and Gen Z? 

A study by Wharton Business School found that this group is mainly interested in supporting brands that are ethical, caring and strive to do the right thing. The brands that base their corporate missions on these kind and charitable qualities are much more able to earn the trust of this important young demographic.

Ybrands surveyed 80,000 young consumers (ages 13-36) annually about their perceptions of 230+ brands across five verticals: fashion/apparel, CPG food/beverage, health and beauty, QSR/casual dining and media/tech/ entertainment. And here are the top 10 brands of these two groups combined.

 

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
UPS CNG
Energy Efficiency Is Key to Better Logistics
Jul 29, 2018
DHL
Webinar: The Servitization Revolution in Industrial Manufacturing
Jul 26, 2018
Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor
Trade Logistics Gap Persists Between Developed and Developing Countries
Jul 26, 2018
Ship at Sea
Large Shipping Losses Have Declined 38% over Past 10 Years
Jul 25, 2018