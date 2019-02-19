Turning Beer into Fuel

Most beer lovers will be glad to know that not one drop of beer is going to waste. But it’s not in the way they might think.

Leftover alcohol from the creation of low- and no-alcohol beers beer in AB InBev’s European headquarters is being converted to fuel.

Each week the brewer transports 75,000 liters of alcohol from the creation of its range of no ABV beers including Leffe Blond 0.0%, Hoegaarden 0.0% and Jupiler 0.0% from its European headquarters in Leuven to Alcogroup, a Belgian biofuel producer and one of the largest plants of its kind on the continent, as reported by Drink Business.

To create one liter of fuel requires leftover alcohol from brewing 85 beers.

One of the reasons for the increase in brewing lighter beers is market demand.

In the last 12 months, there has been a surge in the production of and demand for lighter beers with lower levels of alcohol.

That in addition to the company’s sustainability goals which include a circular economy makes this the perfect system.

The company’s 2025 goal in circular packing goal that 100% of its products will be in packaging that is returnable or made from majority recycled content.

Other goals include:

Smart Agriculture--100% of our direct farmers will be skilled, connected, and financially empowered.

Water Stewardship –100% of our communities in high-stress areas will have measurably improved water availability and quality.

Climate Action100% of our purchased electricity will be from renewable sources and a 25% reduction in CO2 emissions across our value chain (science-based).