What are Shoppers Thinking?

For shoppers, it all boils down to convenience and connection. That’s the key finding of the new report, “Future of Retail 2019” from Walker Sands.

Based on interviews with 1,600 U.S. consumers on their shopping habits and expectations, 46% of consumers are more open to purchasing a big-ticket item online than they were a year ago.

And interestingly, consumers want to feel more connection with the items they purchase and the brands they purchase from. With this want for connection, 66% of consumers say they are buying less than they used to.

But brick and mortar still has its place as 25% of consumers feel more connected with brands when they go in the store.



Given the upcoming Amazon Prime Day (July 15, 16), here are some predictions of how consumers will act: