New Supply Chain Association to Offer New Corporate Designation

There is a new leader in town.

On September 30 the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), announced its arrival.

With the continuing movement of the supply change as a force driving businesses success, the new organization wants to push the field even further forward.

“Something special is happening in supply chain,” said APICS CEO Abe Eshkenazi. “We want to empower both the people who elevate supply chains and the companies who utilize them.”

ASCM will continue to provide the industry-leading APICS certifications and trainings.

In addition, ASCM will deliver new, innovative products and services, including:

--learning and development through a powerful global network of alliances and thought leadership collaborations

--the first comprehensive corporate designation that enables organizations to assess their supply chains in key areas for maximum sustainability, scalability and competitive advantage

--the ASCM Supply Chain Learning Center with on-demand resources and education.

“As supply chain practices rapidly evolve, organizations need accessible tools and resources from an unbiased partner. ASCM is ready to make a powerful impact on the industry, corporations and their workforces,” Eshkenazi added.

More information about ASCM will be rolled out over the coming months, with the full launch expected in early 2019.