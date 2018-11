TVH in the Americas (TVH) has introduced the TSP6630, a pallet truck with a maximum capacity of 6,600 lbs.

This truck has extra strong steel reinforcement rods, designed to hold heavy loads. It has entry and exit fork rollers designed to provide maximum stability for safely transporting goods and casting steel pump rods for extra strength.

The TSP6630 has a nylon steer single nylon load configuration, a truck width of 27 inches and a fork length of 48 inches.

