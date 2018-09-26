AGV for Moving Big Cylinders

Creform Corp. has developed a custom AGV to handle the transport of large pressure fuel cylinders during manufacturing. This one-vehicle, bi-directional AGV is used to move the cylinders between five assembly and two finishing stations.

Creform designed and built the AGV on a custom frame that measured 8.2 ft. long x 3.28 ft. wide (2.5M x 1M). The company also designed the system controls as well.

The AGV features a custom designed cradle, lined with plastic to avoid damage, to hold and position the cylinder. The cradle features a locking pin that rises automatically to guarantee the cradles position during transport. It features electrically-powered 100° rotation travel with three stop positions: one to load, one to transport and one to unload. Loading is operator initiated and route-directed with the use of an HMI screen all intended to ensure safe handling, while the unloading is automatic.

The FH-C25100, bi-directional AGV, designed and fabricated with a steel frame for strength and durability, comes equipped with a Creform bolt-on drive unit. Each end of the AGV follows a peel and stick magnetic tape guidepath to ensure accurate and repeatable tracking. This is particularly useful for space restrictive areas and to ensure repeatable alignment for the consistent transfer of loads. The guidepath allows for easy path change or when a repair is needed. The unit is able to travel at speeds up to 82 fpm (25M) and has a load capacity of 2200 lb. (1000kg).

Creform Corp.