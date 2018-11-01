AI-based Demand Planning

JDA Software Inc. has introduced Luminate Demand Edge, an SaaS solution infused with the recently acquired Blue Yonder’s artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities.

With true demand sensing capabilities, Luminate Demand Edge leverages AI and ML algorithms to develop highly accurate, probabilistic short-term demand forecasts that incorporate hundreds of demand factors.

Luminate Demand Edge, an application within the JDA Luminate Planning family, is built on a cognitive, connected SaaS platform that embraces digital edge technologies.

Key capabilities include:

An outside-in approach that enhances forecast accuracy. It enables organizations to accurately incorporate hundreds of internal and external, environmental variables to calculate the true drivers of real-time demand.

Probabilistic demand predictions and insights drive better business results. Instead of managing a demand forecast that produces a single-number forecast, Luminate Demand Edge looks at hundreds of external factors and then calculates a probabilistic demand forecast.

JDA Software Inc.