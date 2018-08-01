AI-based Item-Picking

Universal Logic has launched a do-it-yourself version of its Neocortex software, which allows users to configure and deploy AI-based robot cells for variable picking in both manufacturing and consumer products supply chains.

Based on the Neocortex platform, Neocortex DIY extends perception, directs grasping and guides robots, resulting in humanlike flexible picking at high speed.

The user assembles their own hardware and installs Neocortex DIY, which then gives the robot high-speed, AI-based, dynamic control that up till now required Universal’s engineering integration.

Users will be able to setup their own robot item-picking solution. The software will guide the user through the process of integrating the robot, end-of-arm tool, and sensors with Neocortex DIY, which will then handle the calibration, obstacle avoidance, and object recognition required for a successful deployment.

The software will communicate with products from Cognex, IDS Imaging and other USB 2.0/USB 3.0 and GigE devices; as well as robots from ABB, FANUC, KUKA, Omron/Adept, and Yaskawa Motoman.

