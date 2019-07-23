Zebra Technologies Corp. has introduced its high-performance L10 Android ultra-rugged tablet. It is part of Zebra’s portfolio of government and enterprise tablets as well as purpose-built mobile computers for the rigors of challenging warehouse, manufacturing, construction and field operations environments.

The introduction of the Android 8.1 (Oreo) operating system (OS) to the L10 family is designed for mobile users who can move from a smaller Android-powered device to a larger form factor. They also have access to Zebra’s Mobility DNA suite of end-user application development tools and utilities to simplify management, strengthen security and aid migration from legacy devices.

Each device includes built-in support for at least the next two generations of Android as well as Zebra’s LifeGuard for Android which extends the service life of Zebra’s Android-based devices by three to five years.

The L10 tablet is portable and lightweight with a large 10.1-inch screen and the ability to withstand a six-foot drop to plywood. Its power output provides full-shift, around-the-clock power on a single charge. It also has an advanced CPU delivering fast application performance and built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular, GPS and NFC connections, as well as, in the XPAD model, an optional integrated Zebra barcode scanner for flexibility and performance in demanding environments.

The L10 tablet family includes the XPAD, XBOOK 2-in-1 and XSLATE.

