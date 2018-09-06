App Tracks Responsibility for Container Damage

PEIR (Photographic Equipment Interchange Receipt) has launched an app designed to help the transportation, logistics and shipping industries better assign costs based on responsibility for damaged shipping containers and trailers.

PEIR’s patent pending process establishes a photographic record for the equipment being interchanged between parties and the record is provable with the blockchain.

It’s a simple five-step process using a smart phone:

1. To start, users type in a brief description of the event and enter as many tags as needed to identify the event (“Chassis,” “Damaged,” “Rear Corner,” “BN”).

2. Photos are taken with the user device—up to 20 photos may be taken to record the interchange.

3. User taps “Finished” when done and PEIR obtains and confirms a blockchain certification and stores the information in PEIR’s platform for access and retrieval.

4. A link to the event can then be shared by tapping “Share.”

5. User may review any stored event through the PEIR mobile app or PEIR’s website to verify the blockchain proof of authenticity, event summary, tags, details, geo locations and unique blockchain hashes.

PEIR acquired TamperSecure, an API using patent pending technology to leverage the blockchain to verify the creation time anddate of a digital document, verify the location at which a photo was captured, and ensure the authenticity of any digital document.

PEIR