Dematic iQ InSights is a cloud-based asset performance management system that unites order fulfillment and facility lifecycle management data for actionable intelligence aimed at improving overall warehouse logistics effectiveness.

Dematic iQ InSights holistically integrates facility-wide intelligence across warehouse and distribution systems, processes, and equipment so managers can make smart, data-driven decisions to fully utilize assets while increasing operational performance.

It combines enterprise asset management software with real-time operational data and the power of cross-functional analysis and advanced analytics. It uses Internet of Things active intelligence.

The holistic, warehouse-wide approach enables visibility across equipment, labor and facility to help customers measure, evaluate and optimize operations.

