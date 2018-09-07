Automated Weight-Based Dispensing

SupplyPro has introduced the SupplySystem Scale Module, which uses weight-based sensing technology to calculate the number of items taken, returned, or restocked, with no repackaging.

SupplyScale has a rapid-refill feature designed to eliminate the need for individual item counting. By using differential versus absolute weight-based technology, SupplyScale is able to reduce Ghost Transactions resulting from environmental issues of humidity, temperature and vibration.

Features include:

● Inventory count automatically adjusted upon completed transaction.

● Pick-to-light functionality on all door locations.

● Supports multiple module configurations.

● Minimal calibration maintenance.

● Supports up to 32 scale modules per controller.

SupplySystem is a modular industrial inventory control system for managing all types of indirect materials and tools.

SupplyPro