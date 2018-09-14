Autonomous Material Handling Vehicle

Seegrid has announced a multi-product launch with the release of a new vision guided vehicle, a new data analytics and reporting offering, and enhanced functionality of its Seegrid Supervisor fleet management software.

The Seegrid Smart Platform is designed to help manufacturing, distribution and e-commerce companies streamline their supply chains with automated material movement, making operations safer and more efficient.

The latest addition to the Seegrid Smart Platform, the GT10 Series 6 Plus (shown), raises the autonomy level of Seegrid self-driving vehicles by utilizing rear-facing sensors to detect obstacles while autonomously hitching to carts. This new vehicle offers fully automated material movement from pick-up to drop-off, removing the need for human assistance to complete tasks and allowing companies to deploy employees to more value-added roles.

Seegrid’s data analytics offering, the Seegrid Performance Report, leverages data captured on self-driving vehicles. Dashboard views provide users with actionable insight into the movement of materials in their facility and the productivity of their entire fleet. Armed with this information, operators can track progress towards facility goals, analyze trends and proactively optimize their operations.

Seegrid also provides improved insights into vehicle productivity with enhancements to Seegrid Supervisor, the fleet management software that executes material movement and connects the smart factory. Supervisor now manages more tasks, such as the automatic pairing of available vehicles with work tasks, standardization of vehicle behaviors, and auto-building route maps.

