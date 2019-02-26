Backhaul Capacity Match

Kuebix has introduced FleetMAX, a program designed to fill the empty backhauls of private fleets and offer truckload capacity to the marketplace. Fleet owners can eliminate empty miles and generate additional profit by making backhaul fleet capacity available to Kuebix’s community of shippers and brokers.

FleetMAX leverages a relationship with Estes Truckload Management. A major obstacle in the success of filling fleet backhauls is the administration of charging the shipper and collecting the funds. With FleetMAX, all of the financials and settlements are managed through Estes Truckload Management, relieving private fleets of these administrative challenges.

With FleetMAX, Kuebix’s technology digitally matches fleet capacity with freight to obtain consistent and repetitive external backhauls to offset empty miles, add revenue to fleet operations, and provide shippers/brokers a new source of capacity.

Kuebix