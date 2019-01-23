Blockchain-Based Logistics Platform

ShipChain has launched its blockchain-based Track and Trace platform, which allows shippers to view specific details of their freight, identify potential bottlenecks and improve operations on a continuous basis.

The platform works by unifying shipment tracking on the Ethereum blocking, and using a sidechain to track individual encrypted geographic waypoints across each smart contract.

There are several additional components to this system which are now fully live and operational, including:

Axle: The Hardware Gateway

Transmission: A REST API to interface with the Public Ethereum blockchain

Engine: The Driver of Transmission

Instead of relying on exclusionary in-house specific blockchain systems, Track and Trace leverages existing systems and connection point to build the blockchain.

