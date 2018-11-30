Bulk Freight Purchasing Platform

Basin Commerce has introduced Conduit, a quoting and operations engine for buyers and sellers of raw materials.

Similar to iBookFreight.com, Conduit streamlines and organizes the manner in which freight buyers acquire and manage bulk transportation services like barge, truck and rail.

Conduit is a shipper’s privately branded quoting and management workflow platform for their network of transportation partners.

Delivered as software-as-a-service, Conduit helps shippers save time, uncover price anomalies and manage operational data. Shippers can enter transportation data once in Conduit, thus eliminating redundancy and reducing costly errors.

Basin Commerce Inc.