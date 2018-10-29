Casters and Wheels for AGVs

Hamilton Caster has introduced new casters and wheels designed for automatic guided vehicles (AGVs) and other continuous-duty applications.

The series features Hamilton’s forged steel caster construction and HPI swivel technology. DuraGlide-AGV wheel is formulated to run much cooler than most polyurethanes, making it suitable for continuous duty applications.

For added durability, the wheel cores of the 3”, 4” and 5” wide wheels were upgraded from cast iron to forged steel. The forged steel cores feature larger hubs to accommodate larger size and number of precision ball bearings to increase the bearing life. Press-fit top hat spanner bushings have been designed to eliminate axial play and reduce noise.

The AGV caster load capacity range begins at 800 lbs. per caster with a max load rating of 15,400 lbs. per caster. Wheel diameters range from 4” to 16”. The new series is offered in both single wheel and dual wheel styles, with the dual wheel models providing more stability and higher capacities.

Hamilton Caster & Mfg. Co.