Cold Chain Compliance Solution

Trimble has teamed up with Digi International, a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, to enable Trimble fleet customers to leverage the SmartSense by Digi solution on their refrigerated trailers.

With SmartSense by Digi, fleets in the food & beverage industry can deploy remote monitoring to improve productivity, compliance and quality control.

Designed to deliver real-time insight, SmartSense provides a subscription-based service that continuously and wirelessly monitors task management activities and the temperature of perishable, high-value goods in different industries such as food services, healthcare, transportation and logistics or retail.

