Menu
Trimble logo
New Products

Cold Chain Compliance Solution

Trimble has teamed up with Digi to enable Trimble fleet customers to leverage the SmartSense by Digi solution on their refrigerated trailers.

Trimble has teamed up with Digi International, a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, to enable Trimble fleet customers to leverage the SmartSense by Digi solution on their refrigerated trailers.

With SmartSense by Digi, fleets in the food & beverage industry can deploy remote monitoring to improve productivity, compliance and quality control.

Designed to deliver real-time insight, SmartSense provides a subscription-based service that continuously and wirelessly monitors task management activities and the temperature of perishable, high-value goods in different industries such as food services, healthcare, transportation and logistics or retail.

Trimble Transportation

Digi International

 

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
JLG AccessReady-XR_Demo
Virtual Reality Training Simulator
Feb 21, 2019
carrier-logistics-system-diagram
LTL Pricing & Rating Solution
Feb 20, 2019
Zebra MC3300
UHF RFID Handheld
Feb 18, 2019
JDA AI Powered SCM Platform
Supply Chain Management Platform
Feb 18, 2019