Lanehub is a collaborative transportation network that enables shippers or carriers to match recurring freight lanes based on long-term direct partnerships.

New and enhanced capabilities of the Lanehub platform include:

The addition of shipment level detail for reviewing matches with other companies by season, day of week, current cost and carrier allocation, and timing for round trip analysis.

The frequent automatic refreshing of up-to-date lane data to improve accuracy.

Ledger-like technology to track and allocate revenue sharing benefits.

