Primera Technology Inc. has introduced the LX910 desktop color label printer, which can handle labels as wide as 8.25” and as small as 0.75”.

The LX910 can print a 4” x 3” label with 50% coverage in less than 6 seconds.

Typical applications include product labels for coffee, wine, water, bakery, confectionary, meat, cheese and other specialty and gourmet foods. The printer is also suitable for manufacturing, laboratory, security, government, retail, and other markets.

Features include:

• Print Speed: throughput at up to 4.5” per second.

• Print Quality: horizontal banding is virtually eliminated, even on the fastest print speeds.

• Interchangeable Dye or Pigment Inks: with a simple swap-out of ink cartridges, LX910 can print with dye-based ink for color. Or choose pigment ink for maximum durability against water and UV light. Both types of ink work interchangeably on the same printer.

• Single Ink SKU: LX910 utilizes an ultra-high capacity single CMY ink tank.

Primera Technology Inc.