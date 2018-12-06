Colored Plastic Stretchwrap Film

TAB Industries is offering a choice of clear or colored plastic film with its TAB Wrapper Tornado line of orbital wrapping machines. Available as an option in red, green, yellow, blue, black, and other colors, the colored stretch-film enables packaging and shipping personnel to color-code pallet loads by product, size or other characteristic for accurate identification in staging, transit and storage.

The colored stretchwrap may also be used to minimize the visibility of valuable palletized loads for added security, as an extra safeguard for drums and containers with light-sensitive chemicals, and/or to extend and coordinate with brand imagery.

Delivered with 5,000 feet of machine grade stretchwrap film, the TAB Wrapper Tornado automatically wraps the film 360 degrees around and under the load and the pallet to create a secure, unitized load that remains in place during storage and transit. It’s available in three standard models plus the fully automated Perfect Storm, TAB Wrapper Skinny, and in custom designs.

TAB Industries LLC