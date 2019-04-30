Menu
Hiab DEL DL500
Column Lift for Light Duty Vehicles

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has launched the next generation of its column lift DEL DL500 for light duty vehicles.

The new DEL DL500 has a redesigned catch and additional anti-tilt features that improves platform operation, as well as no platform lock protrusion, which makes it easier and safer to operate. It also comes with a quieter, new chain roller that gives smooth operation and has less maintenance requirements. 

The new plug & play concept simplifies and speeds up the electrical installation process.

