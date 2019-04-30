Column Lift for Light Duty Vehicles

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has launched the next generation of its column lift DEL DL500 for light duty vehicles.

The new DEL DL500 has a redesigned catch and additional anti-tilt features that improves platform operation, as well as no platform lock protrusion, which makes it easier and safer to operate. It also comes with a quieter, new chain roller that gives smooth operation and has less maintenance requirements.

The new plug & play concept simplifies and speeds up the electrical installation process.

Hiab