1sourcevend-combo vending unit.jpg
Combination Coil-Locker Vending Machine

1sourcevend has introduced combo machines that provide users the option to daisy chain coil/lockers together to vend many more items from the same touchscreen interface.

The combo machines will allow users to vend high-turn, disposable items like gloves and cutting tools while also vending returnable, high-value items like power tools and gauges all from the same unit.

The combo machines will allow users to vend high-turn, disposable items like gloves and cutting tools while also vending returnable, high-value items like power tools and gauges all from the same unit.

1sourcevend’s user-friendly software solution can provide inventory control for low- and high-cost disposable and reusable items. The combo units allow multiple auxiliary units to be controlled by one master unit. The combo units are flexible enough to be placed anywhere and the touchpad offers a mirror image map of which items are available for vending.

