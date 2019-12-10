Skip navigation
New Products

Compact Lifter Transporter

The LiftStik PLS67-285 from Presto ECOA Lifts is a versatile 4-wheel lifter transporter made of impact-resistant aluminum.

Compact, extremely maneuverable and rated for a 285 lb. lifting capacity, it is suitable for lifting and transporting items in a range of industrial, retail, laboratory, food processing, pharmaceutical and office environments.

Loads are evenly distributed over four oversized casters that roll over thresholds and uneven floors. An adjustable width base can be set as narrow as 20” for use in tight quarters or as wide as 28” to provide extra stability for wider loads. A foot actuated rear caster lock keeps the unit from moving during loading, unloading or when used as a variable height worksurface.

The narrow mast design allows workers to have a clear view during transport. The standard platform is 19.5” x 19.5” made from durable UMHW polyethylene. Wood laminate or stainless-steel platforms are also available. An ergonomic contoured “sponge grip” handle accommodates operators of different heights. Lifting and lowering controls are conveniently placed within reach of the push handle and can be operated during transport. A corded lifting remote can also be furnished.

Lifting speed is a quick 4.75” per second. The battery powered lift mechanism consists of a steel reinforced cam belt. Because the lift is mechanical and not hydraulic, there is zero platform drift and no possibility of process contamination due to fluid leaks. A battery-charge status indicator is mounted near the push handle in direct operator view. Battery charging is done via an onboard 110V charger.

Presto ECOA Lifts

