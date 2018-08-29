Menu
iDTRONIC EVO RFID Reader
New Products

Compact RFID Reader and Writer

iDTRONIC has introduced the EVO UHF Stick Reader, a compact RFID reader and writer with adjustable power up to a maximum of 100 mW. The maximum power of 100mW (+ 20dBm) can be controlled in 1dB steps via its software.

Its USB 2.0 interface serves as both the power supply, as well as facilitating quick data transfer.

The UHF version supports RFID transponders according to ISO standard 18000-6C EPC Class 1 generation 2. Thanks to the support of ETSI (865 - 868 MHz) and FCC (902 - 928 MHz) frequencies, it may be used globally.

The Stick Reader EVO UHF has a reading range of up to 30 cm, depending on day, position and environmental conditions. The stick has an integrated antenna that receives linearly polarized signals.

It is suitable for use in fluctuating temperature environments from 14 °F to 122 °F (- 10 °C to + 50 °C).

The USB Reader supports Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, 10. A software development kit for Windows systems is available for download.

iDTRONIC

 

