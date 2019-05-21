Menu
New Products

Compact Stretch Wrapper

Signode Industrial Group has launched the Octopus Compact 20 / Compact TSi series stretch wrapper, a reduced-footprint solution that enables bottom-to-top or top-to-bottom automatic rotary ring stretch wrapping. It is designed for space-limited warehouses and distribution centers.

Its compact and durable aluminum frame construction requires minimal assembly. It is capable of wrapping up to 40 loads per hour, depending on load size and wrap pattern.

The new machine comes fully equipped with Muller’s patented Easy S Film Carriage, which enables simple film loading, maximizes pre-stretch performance and minimizes wear. The positive contact of the “S” wrap pattern is designed to help improve pre-stretch levels, and it can handle a variety of films.

Signode Industrial Group

