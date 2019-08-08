Skip navigation
Menu
Eaglestone Fabric Conveyor.jpg
New Products

Constant Turn Conveyor

Eaglestone Equipment has introduced its 1703 Series Fabric Constant Turn Conveyor.

Eaglestone Equipment has introduced its 1703 Series Fabric Constant Turn Conveyor. The Accu-Track belt tracking system keeps the fabric belt in place in a constant turn to maintain product orientation, while small diameter discharge rollers allow for tight transfers.

Designed for the food processing industry, a food grade belt is utilized in conjunction with a cantilevered design for fast belt changes and tool-less drip pan removal for cleaning.

Other features include sealed bearings, multi-segmented guard rails and a fully adjustable nose roller. Operation of the 1703 Series is very quiet, making it perfect for any environment. The standard speed is 60 FPM. For variable speeds, an optional Nema 4x VFD drive can be added. A stainless steel drive and stainless casters/levelers are also available.

Eaglestone Equipment

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Steel King Steel Guard.jpg
Heavy Duty Guard Rail
Aug 08, 2019
Dynamic Systems-Logo.png
Logistics Mobile Application
Aug 07, 2019
BluJay-logo.png
Supply Chain Execution Solution
Aug 06, 2019
Descartes ShipRush.png
E-Commerce Shipping with LTL Freight Support
Aug 05, 2019