Eaglestone Equipment has introduced its 1703 Series Fabric Constant Turn Conveyor. The Accu-Track belt tracking system keeps the fabric belt in place in a constant turn to maintain product orientation, while small diameter discharge rollers allow for tight transfers.

Designed for the food processing industry, a food grade belt is utilized in conjunction with a cantilevered design for fast belt changes and tool-less drip pan removal for cleaning.

Other features include sealed bearings, multi-segmented guard rails and a fully adjustable nose roller. Operation of the 1703 Series is very quiet, making it perfect for any environment. The standard speed is 60 FPM. For variable speeds, an optional Nema 4x VFD drive can be added. A stainless steel drive and stainless casters/levelers are also available.

Eaglestone Equipment