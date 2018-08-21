Menu
BEUMER_BG-Sorter
New Products

Cross-Belt Sorter

BEUMER Group has introduced the BG Sorter, a high-performance sorter available for sorting any kind of items, such as parcels or bagged goods.

BEUMER Group has introduced the BG Sorter, a high-performance sorter available for sorting any kind of items, such as parcels or bagged goods.

The full cross-belt design means that more usable belt surface is available with the same sorter size, permitting handling of a wide mix of goods.

The E-Tray version (tilt tray) features an improved tilt tray design that prevents items from getting stuck between the trays, which helps to avoid collisions and downtimes.

Permanent wireless communication on W-Lan basis enables real-time data transmission. Communication times are reduced to milliseconds so that discharge profiles can be adapted in real time. Users can add, select and change discharge profiles at any time without the need to adapt the hardware.

Status monitoring and extended diagnostics tools enable employees to detect possible errors at an early stage. The sorter can be easily accessed for maintenance and repair. Its design is compact and permits efficient use of the space above and below the system.

BEUMER Group

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Uber Freight load_details
Freight Tendering App
Aug 21, 2018
Indoorway_InSites 4.0
Indoor Positioning System
Aug 21, 2018
Vuzix-Intelligrated-M300
Smart Glasses for Field Service
Aug 20, 2018
Vestil electric pallet truck
Electric Pallet Jack
Aug 20, 2018