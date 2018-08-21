Cross-Belt Sorter

BEUMER Group has introduced the BG Sorter, a high-performance sorter available for sorting any kind of items, such as parcels or bagged goods.

The full cross-belt design means that more usable belt surface is available with the same sorter size, permitting handling of a wide mix of goods.

The E-Tray version (tilt tray) features an improved tilt tray design that prevents items from getting stuck between the trays, which helps to avoid collisions and downtimes.

Permanent wireless communication on W-Lan basis enables real-time data transmission. Communication times are reduced to milliseconds so that discharge profiles can be adapted in real time. Users can add, select and change discharge profiles at any time without the need to adapt the hardware.

Status monitoring and extended diagnostics tools enable employees to detect possible errors at an early stage. The sorter can be easily accessed for maintenance and repair. Its design is compact and permits efficient use of the space above and below the system.

