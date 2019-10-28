Skip navigation
Forager SCOUT.jpg
New Products

Cross-Border Pricing & Booking

Forager has launched SCOUT, an instant pricing and booking technology solution.

Forager has launched SCOUT, an instant pricing and booking technology solution. It brings on-demand pricing and capacity to the cross-border space, tailored specifically for shipping between the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

SCOUT allows shippers to streamline their supply chain management with instant cross-border pricing, quick booking, and regular tracking updates.

Users can get a rate and book a cross-border load in just over one minute. SCOUT is designed to free shippers from having to juggle multiple carriers, customs brokerages and languages, so they can focus less on the paperwork and more on running their businesses.

Forager

