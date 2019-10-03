UniCarriers Americas (UCA) has launched its BXC65 4-Wheel, cushion tire, electric forklift, an extension of the BX series with a 6,500-lbs. capacity.

The BXC65 offers reliable, high-performance AC technology, including 100% AC motor and hydraulic systems. To reduce downtime, the BXC65 features on-board diagnostics delivering immediate truck status.

Operator conveniences include a high-visibility carriage, a five-piece overhead guard that takes 75% less time to make overhead guard leg replacements, and a full suspension seat with lumbar support for maximum ergonomic comfort. A single handle control lever, a UCA exclusive, comes standard on the BXC65 for faster and easier functionality. And, the operator presence system with return-to-neutral and seat-actuated auto-mast lock features comes standard.

The BXC65 offers optional features including cloth and vinyl swivel seats, a 60-millimeter raised overhead guard required for swivel seats (also available as a standalone option) and a bottler’s tilt with an 8-degree forward and 5-degree backward angle. A single/double pallet attachment is also available as a custom order modification. The attachment allows the operator to move one pallet at a time or two at once, allowing for fewer trips and greater efficiency.

UniCarriers Americas (UCA)