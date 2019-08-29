Elemica has introduced Elemica Customer Portal Assistant (CPA), which includes a self- service data management solution designed to offer low cost interoperability for supply chain partners.

By connecting once to the Elemica Network and using the CPA, companies automatically have back-end ERP integration and access to the industry portals or customer-specific portal network of their customers.

Included is Elemica ENRICH, an inter-company data management self-service solution that ensures compliance as orders are automatically created in the customer service order-entry ERP solution. Improving the accuracy of orders is accomplished by cross-referencing and converting product, unit of measures, and location identifiers to supplier values resolving discrepancies.

