Menu
ORBCOMM logo
New Products

Data Analytics for Telematics and IoT

ORBCOMM has released a new cloud-based analytics service that leverages telematics and IoT solutions to provide greater insights into the operations of a company’s enterprise.

ORBCOMM has released a new cloud-based analytics service that leverages telematics and IoT solutions to provide greater insights into the operations of a company’s enterprise. Users can extract real-time information from their asset-based data to determine patterns and predict future outcomes and trends.

ORBCOMM’s analytics service is focused on the transportation & logistics, supply chain and heavy equipment markets. While ORBCOMM’s telematics solutions provide real-time operational and transaction data for users in these industries as well as a proxy for their assets’ behavior, the new analytics cloud service will provide more in-depth descriptive, predictive and prescriptive results to optimize users’ operations.

ORBCOMM has identified a number of opportunities for its analytics service that provide industry benchmark comparisons and statistical applications applied to machine, logistical and conditional behaviors. Customer use case examples include refrigerated transport operational performance, operational cycle and dwell time management, condition delivery management, fleet driver performance, predictive machine breakdown and shutdown, preventative maintenance planning, and business optimization.

ORBCOMM Inc.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
GC-logo
Optimize Fulfillment and Delivery
Aug 08, 2018
Southworth Pallet Rotator Inverter
Pallet Load Inverter
Aug 06, 2018
Zebra ZQ600 mobile printer
Mobile Printers for Supply Chain Operations
Aug 02, 2018
Primera LX910
Color Label Printer
Aug 02, 2018