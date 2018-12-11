Digital Nerve Center

JDA Software Inc. has introduced JDA Luminate Control Tower, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that serves as an end-to-end crisis control center allowing companies to see, interpret and act on real-time information from the entire supply chain and extended third-party digital ecosystem. This allows companies to sense unexpected events across their cross-enterprise supply chains, identify the potential impact of actual and potential disruptions or demand changes, and prescribing recommended corrective action with machine learning-based guidance.

Microsoft Azure-based JDA Luminate Control Tower provides three key capabilities: real-time visibility across the digital partner ecosystem, a collaborative and connected platform, and prescriptive recommendations. It conducts what-if analysis for different resolution options, then recommends or executes optimal courses of action that balance short-term demands with long-term strategic goals.

JDA Luminate Control Tower consumes internal and external digital signals—such as social media, news, events, weather and IoT—from the digital ecosystem, including distributors, suppliers and partners. By capturing and analyzing data feeds from the digital edge, companies will gain a greater understanding of consumer sentiment, supply conditions, demand insights and any correlation to demand fluctuations. These capabilities enable planners to predict the estimated time of arrival (ETA) for deliveries based on real-time updates on weather, traffic, congestion, etc., as well as identify accurate inventory positions based on delivery ETAs.

