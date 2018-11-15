Elemica has added new features to its digital supply network and software solutions to improve customer experience, analytics and collaboration capabilities.

Elemica BUY QuickLink Email P2P now can attach documents that are relative to a networked outbound purchase order. E-mail security is improved on the automated orders and invoices can now be auto-generated after a shipment occurs from the supplier, based on the original order and actual shipment details.

Elemica MOVE QuickLink Email Logistics has updated the proof-of-delivery module to include milestone tracking so users can update status and see shipments as they travel from point-to-point, such as from dock door for pick-ups or multiple drop-offs.

The end-to-end visibility solutions from raw materials through delivery to end customers, Elemica SEE, has been enhanced. There are more advanced analytics for logistics within the Trace application to improve the predictability associated with risk. These include the ability to monitor on-time shipment performance, map in-route conditions, and monitor late versus on-time shipment percentages for improvement of carriers and shipment operations.

The Elemica Platform was also updated to provide enhanced alerting for Vendor-Managed Inventory (VMI) scheduling, so companies never run out of inventory. Real-time integration and streaming from IoT devices are added to improve real-time track and trace.

