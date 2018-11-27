Dimensioning Software

Menu
QubeVu has introduced QubeVu Matrix, a suite of enterprise-level software solutions that make dimensioning a value-added operation. It simplifies data collection and management, optimizes performance, and provides insight into efficiency and revenue opportunities across operations system-wide.

Matrix automatically stores every piece of data about every item in the parcel stream (including a picture), and facilitates remote monitoring, configuration and updating of every QubeVu in the system, from anywhere in the world.

The MATRIX dashboard provides real-time data and insights, and allows operators to drill down for more detail—from the condition of any individual parcel to comparative system performance over time, by line, facility or employee.

