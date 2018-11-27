Dimensioning Software

QubeVu has introduced QubeVu Matrix, a suite of enterprise-level software solutions that make dimensioning a value-added operation. It simplifies data collection and management, optimizes performance, and provides insight into efficiency and revenue opportunities across operations system-wide.

Matrix automatically stores every piece of data about every item in the parcel stream (including a picture), and facilitates remote monitoring, configuration and updating of every QubeVu in the system, from anywhere in the world.

The MATRIX dashboard provides real-time data and insights, and allows operators to drill down for more detail—from the condition of any individual parcel to comparative system performance over time, by line, facility or employee.

QubeVu