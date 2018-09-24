Ivalua has introduced innovations in direct materials sourcing and procurement as part of its Platform Release 160. Direct materials enhancements on Ivalua’s new platform release reflect the incorporation of capabilities gained through the October 2017 acquisition of Directworks, as well as new innovations.

With the new release, users can more effectively manage a product’s bill of materials (BOM) and the related components, costs and suppliers. Users are empowered to effectively collaborate with suppliers to launch more innovative, profitable products and better manage associated supply risk.

Users will be able to manage a BOM with n-level hierarchy structure and have 360-degree visibility into target and actual cost rollups. Additionally, when buyers are ready to take action, they can do so directly from the BOM view. For example, they can seamlessly launch an RFX process for a sub-component. Together, these capabilities enable team collaboration, agility and ensure appropriate measures are taken to minimize risk while also allowing for complete lifecycle management of a product or component

Release 160 includes a broad range of other innovations for direct materials sourcing and procurement. These include more sophisticated RFx quoting capabilities allowing users to structure a quote template to collect detailed cost breakdowns, calculate total landed costs, and deeply analyze quotations automatically, with a few simple clicks.

To support the transactional direct materials process, the release also includes Forecast Collaboration and PO Automation/Confirmation capabilities, facilitating more efficient and digitized supply chain collaboration between buyers and suppliers, reducing cycle times and risk of supply chain disruptions while also securing a stable supply of materials for production needs.

Ivalua