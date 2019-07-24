Dock Sealing System

Menu
Rite-Hite has introduced the PitMaster V Dock Face Sealing System to improve the sealing power at the fourth side of the dock.

The PitMaster V consists of SealWheel and PitPad components, which work together to seal open gaps on the dock face and pit floor in vertical leveler applications. The goal is to save energy, improve pit cleanliness, and help reduce infiltration of weather and contaminants.

Features include:

Interactive sealing components adjust automatically to trailer and leveler lip position.

The simple two-part system installs quickly, requiring minimal dock downtime.

Rugged materials hold up over time; components are individually replaceable as needed.

Designs are available for standard as well as drive-through situations.

Rite-Hite

 

