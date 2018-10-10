Menu
Interroll Group has introduced the DM0113 (shown) and the DM0138 drum motors.

Features of the new generation of drives include stronger shafts and ball bearings to help ensure a long service life. The stable design for the planetary gear allows high torques to be transferred with low levels of operating noise. The new DM 0113 makes it easier to build a completely individual conveyor system and is dimensioned for the higher requirements for permissible belt tension from industry and belt manufacturers

All the drum motors in the new generation comply with the requirements of IP69K, the highest degree of hygiene protection. With the platform concept of the DM 0113, it is possible to cover all internal logistics applications in the food processing sector, as well as in industry, distribution and airports.

