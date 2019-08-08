E-Commerce Shipping with LTL Freight Support

Descartes Systems Group’s ShipRush cloud-based e-commerce shipping solution now fully supports both parcel and less-than-truckload (LTL) freight to provide companies with a single platform to meet their shipping requirements.

The benefits of adding LTL freight to Descartes ShipRush include:

Parcel and LTL freight in one solution—offers an extensive list of national and regional LTL freight carriers and the ability to access both parcel and LTL services in one solution.

Side-by-side carrier rate shopping for LTL freight—simplifies the process of sorting through the many carrier options and factors to determine cost-effective LTL shipment alternatives.

Automate best practices—standardizes and streamlines shipping decisions to help ensure the correct procedures are followed, cost-effective options are selected and the time to make shipping decisions is reduced.

LTL freight capabilities access the same Descartes ShipRush functionality—connects e-commerce companies to over 80 marketplaces, ERP systems and accounting solutions. Download and manage orders, rate shop, print shipping labels and keep accounting current with one solution.

Descartes Systems Group