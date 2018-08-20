Vestil has introduced an electric pallet jack as an alternative to manual pallet jacks.

The electric pallet jack features a compact design that allows the unit to be used in confined spaces. It features a light service weight and small turning radius.

Dual lift buttons allow for both right- and left-handed operators. The pallet jack comes equipped with four maintenance-free AGM batteries. The battery pack is interchangeable for continuous usage. Optional battery packs are also available.

Vestil Manufacturing