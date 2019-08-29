Skip navigation
Jungheinrich ETG 214-318.jpg
New Products

Electric Stand-Up Counterbalanced Lift Truck

Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA) has launched the Jungheinrich electric stand-up counterbalanced lift truck, the ETG 214-318 series.

Designed to maximize performance and operator comfort, the Jungheinrich ETG series loads and unloads trailers, shuttles goods and moves loads in confined spaces. The 36-volt AC lift trucks are available in 3,000-4,000 lb. capacities and can reach lift heights of up to 276 inches.

The AC control system optimizes energy efficiency so that users can run up to two shifts on one battery charge in most applications.

Customizable Tilt Speeds at all heights help improve productivity and prevent damage to the load or drop down.

Three pre-programmed performance modes allow the ability to customize individual drive and hydraulic settings based on the application or operator experience level, either through the display, laptop or a handheld device.

Electric power steering allows the operator to maneuver the lift truck, especially in tight aisles or congested spaces. The intuitive multi-functional control handle allows operators to work three functions simultaneously for greater productivity.

Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA)

 

TAGS: Powered Vehicles and Forklifts
