Skip navigation
Menu
Yusen Vantage Focus.jpg
New Products

End-to-End Supply Chain Platform

Yusen Logistics has launched Yusen Vantage, which provides real-time tracking and advanced supply chain management within a modular architecture.

Yusen Logistics has launched Yusen Vantage, a unified supply chain management IT platform. It provides real-time tracking and advanced supply chain management within a modular architecture.

Yusen Vantage has two core functions: Yusen Vantage Focus and Yusen Vantage Performance.

Yusen Vantage Focus (formerly known as YuTrack) delivers shipment tracking and real-time visibility of events and milestones across international freight forwarding shipments.

Yusen Vantage Performance enables users to pick from an integrated suite of IT solutions—from the provision of end-to-end supply chain visibility to optimization, prediction and compliance functionality.

Yusen Logistics

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Crown VFORCE LI-023.jpg
Lithium-Ion-Powered Forklifts
Nov 18, 2019
Rite-Hite Dok-Vu.jpg
Logistics Operations Software
Nov 13, 2019
Tive Solo 5G.jpg
Single-use 5G Tracker
Nov 12, 2019
Hamilton-EP100K+Cart Wht Bckgrnd.jpg
Electric-Powered Material Handling Vehicles
Nov 11, 2019