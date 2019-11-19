End-to-End Supply Chain Platform

Yusen Logistics has launched Yusen Vantage, a unified supply chain management IT platform. It provides real-time tracking and advanced supply chain management within a modular architecture.

Yusen Vantage has two core functions: Yusen Vantage Focus and Yusen Vantage Performance.

Yusen Vantage Focus (formerly known as YuTrack) delivers shipment tracking and real-time visibility of events and milestones across international freight forwarding shipments.

Yusen Vantage Performance enables users to pick from an integrated suite of IT solutions—from the provision of end-to-end supply chain visibility to optimization, prediction and compliance functionality.

Yusen Logistics