Enterprise Labeling Software

TEKLYNX CENTRAL 5.0 offers a centralized solution that encompasses label design, security and traceability, and print automation to support next-generation digital labeling transformation.

TEKLYNX CENTRAL 5.0 includes access to the 2018 version of CODESOFT label design, SENTINEL print automation, and LABEL ARCHIVE label storage and traceability software.

The software autochecks the ability to create and/or modify database structure and recognizes previously installed databases.

True reprint feature shows end users the exact data that was originally printed and allows them to reprint a label with the original expiration dates, pack dates, counters, and other vital information.

Mobile printing app for iOS and Android allows end users to type in or scan a value, return labels, and print from mobile devices.

Multiple business logic driven webpages are managed from one server. One enterprise label management solution now serves the specific needs of all internal and external business units

Dashboard feature helps end users identify key labeling statistics including most active print users, busiest printers, and most commonly labeled products.

New metadata feature allows end users to pre-filter label templates by system-generated metadata or user-generated tags to reduce number of label templates, saving time and label storage space.

TEKLYNX International



