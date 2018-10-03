Enterprise Mobile Touch Computers

Zebra Technologies Corp. has launched a new generation of enterprise-class handheld mobile touch computers for front-line workers in retail, manufacturing and transportation and logistics.

Zebra’s newest Android-based TC52/TC57 (shown) and TC72/TC77 rugged mobile computers offer four new enhancements to the Mobility DNA (M-DNA) suite designed to drive improved workforce productivity, security and connectivity. These enhancements include:

PowerPrecision Console provides IT administrators with push notifications and an easy-to-read dashboard indicating color-coded battery health and status across a fleet of devices to spot and remove aging batteries.

WorryFree Wi-Fi enhanced Wi-Fi radio technology supports workforce productivity with superior network connectivity and fast roaming. Wi-Fi issues are resolved through the Wi-Fi analyzer client app which offers analysis and troubleshooting in real-time.

GMS Restricted Mode is an enhancement for Zebra’s StageNow app offering IT administrators the ability to customize device access to Google Mobile Services (GMS) to improve work efficiency, privacy and security.

The ergonomic TC5x and TC7x touch computers are suitable for a variety of applications inside and outside the four walls involving inventory management, price/audit changes, click and collect, last mile delivery, DSD and route optimization. However, the TC7x series’ ultra-rugged construction and drop-resistant features further enable usage in warehouse and fleet management applications such as product picking/put-away, proof of delivery and pick up, electronic driver logging and track and trace.

