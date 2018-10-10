Orion has upgraded its entry-level stretch wrapper, the Sentry LP, with the addition of IntelleVue, a seven-inch color touchscreen HMI and controls package.

At 12 revolutions per minute (RPM), the stretch wrapper makes a 30% increase in wrap speed, helping improve productivity. Other features include 200% pre-stretch to stabilize loads while minimizing film usage.

To aid wrap accuracy, another new addition to the latest Sentry generation is Orion’s RevoLogic, which delivers a precise count of each RPM. RevoLogic supports the accuracy of each wrap pattern, including the number of top and bottom wraps.

Orion also offers an integrated scale option that allows for pallet weighing and wrapping to be completed in one step.

IntelleVue is recipe driven, ensuring the right wrap pattern for every pallet configuration and rapid changeover. IntelleVue provides independent up and down wrapping control.

Orion